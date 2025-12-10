Disgraced Former Knockouts World Champ Masha Slamovich Officially Gone From TNA

Recent reports indicate that TNA must renew several talent contracts before its AMC debut, but one star who won't be part of those negotiations is Masha Slamovich.

The former TNA Knockouts World Champion has been sidelined by the promotion following abuse allegations against her and hasn't appeared since, with her last match taking place in September. Now, "Fightful Select" has reported that she is no longer part of the promotion after her deal expired. Slamovich's name was recently removed from the TNA roster page, further indicating that her time with TNA Wrestling has come to an end. Following the allegations, Slamovich acknowledged that her relationship with fellow wrestler AKIRA was "mutually destructive" and took responsibility for her part in it.

Slamovich, whose TNA career began in 2019, had one reign of the Knockouts title, which she held from last October to July, while she has also won the women's tag team titles on two occasions. She last competed in TNA Wrestling in a six-woman tag team match in September and worked a handful of indie dates afterward, with her most recent bout taking place on September 20 in Austria. She has disappeared from the wrestling scene since then and hasn't competed anywhere.

Ahead of TNA's switch to AMC, which will happen in the new year, some TNA stars are reportedly working in the promotion without a contract, while they are set to offer new contracts to a few other wrestlers.