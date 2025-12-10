Why Bruce Prichard Believes John Cena Will Never Wrestle Again After WWE SNME
Long-time WWE executive Bruce Prichard firmly believes that John Cena won't wrestle again after his final match.
Cena is set to conclude his retirement tour in a match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, and Prichard praised his mindset heading into the tour on his "Something To Wrestle" podcast.
"Look, the self-awareness too to say, 'I'd like to have a last run. I'd like everyone to know this is my last run. I don't need to win, I just want to have a last run. I would like to go around and basically say goodbye.' And he deserves that. He's a huge, mega, mega star and a huge part of this company and our culture in general."
Cena recently revealed that he will appear in WWE, but reiterated that he won't wrestle again after his final match on December 13. Prichard shares that belief, noting that the 17-time world champion is someone who stands by his word.
"So, look, I don't think it's the last time you're gonna see John Cena. I do believe John Cena, in that it will be the last time you will see him in the ring wrestling. He's a man of his word, and he's steadfast in his conviction that he is, you know — this is it. Whether you know he comes back obviously, there's a Hall of Fame somewhere in his future, and you know from time to time, and a special occasion for John to appear somewhere and do something. But I don't think you're going to see him ever in the ring ever again beyond the December event."
Cena had originally planned to work more than the 36 dates he ultimately completed on his retirement tour, but he had to scale back due to his hectic filming schedule.
Cena deserves every bit of success, says Prichard
Bruce Prichard, an important member of the WWE creative team, also revealed that he was made aware of John Cena's retirement plans two years ago. He said the entire journey has felt a bit surreal, but he is glad that Cena can say goodbye on his own terms.
"I've known about this for two years, and we've planned this, and as you get into it, it's becomes commonplace, and then you get down to the point of like four dates left or 'Oh my god, wait guys, we only have 10 dates left.' And that's very surreal. I'm extremely happy for him, in that he's had this opportunity to travel across the world to say goodbye to his fans and for his fans to be able to see him live in the ring one last time. And that's special, and you don't always get to see that and or to know it, and experience it, and take the ride with one of your favorites," he said.
He went on to praise Cena's character and said that he has earned every bit of the success he has achieved.
"So, it's extremely bittersweet. And I love John to death as a performer, but more so as a human being because he's a stand-up, class human being. And everything that he does, you know, John is not one of those guys that is going to embarrass you. And I'm so happy for all of his success, and he deserves every single thing he gets."
Cena will bid goodbye to his loyal fans this weekend, but he is advertised to appear next year on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 42.