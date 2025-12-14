WWE Alum Mike Rotunda Excelled In 3 Separate Sports Before Pro Wrestling

As it turned out, Rotunda's pro wrestling success was informed by his amateur wrestling success, dating back to his time at the University of Syracuse. As documented by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rotunda had been a star at wrestling, baseball, and football in high school, but was actually recruited to Syracuse in order to play nose tackle for the football team. By chance, he attended a Syracuse Orange wrestling practice with a friend on the team, wound up in a practice match with the team's top heavyweight wrestler, and beat him. That wrestler quit the team, Rotunda took his spot, and he would go on to become a four year starter for the Orange, while also continuing to play football for two of those years. Rotunda would win the Eastern Intercollegiate Heavyweight Championship in 1981 and qualified for the NCAA Tournament that year (which ironically included future partner Williams), ultimately losing in his second match.

More importantly, however, his success at Syracuse played a pivotal role in his pro wrestling career. It most certainly helped Rotunda get his foot in the door, as his success was noticed by Syracuse alumnus Dick "The Destroyer" Beyer, who encouraged Rotunda to pursue pro wrestling and even trained him. Later, Rotunda's time at Syracuse would be the inspiration behind the Varsity Club, a stable consisting of Rotunda, Kevin Sullivan, Rick Steiner, and later Williams, playing off the legitimate collegiate success of Rotunda, Steiner, and Williams. Along with Rotunda's time in the U.S. Express, the Varsity Club helped establish him as a recognizable name in Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW, and opened the door for future success later on, all of which wouldn't have been possible if not for Rotunda's success at Syracuse.