AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 12/6/2025

It's a unique time for "AEW Collision," especially regarding its schedule. Only two weeks ago, the show aired outside of its 8 p.m. on Saturday night, airing instead on Thanksgiving night. This weekend, the show will be back on Saturday, but will be airing at 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon, as the show emulates out of Cardiff, Wales. That leaves this past weekend's "Collision" as the only one to air at its normal time, something that had no great effect for the show when it came to viewership.

Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that the December 6 episode drew 267K total viewers, and 0.03 in the all too important 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were down from the Thanksgiving episode, though the drops varied. In total viewership, "Collision" remained relatively steady, falling only 6% from 285K. In contrast, 18-49 was down a lot more, falling 50% from 0.06, and tying for the lowest 18-49 number in "Collision" history.

Against the four week averages, "Collision" was actually up 5% in total viewership from 254K, while 18-49 was down 25% from 0.04. As per usual for "Collision," the competition was fierce, as the show not only went against NXT Deadline, but against two major college football games in Duke vs. Virginia in the ACC Championship and Indiana vs. Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship.

"Collision" was built around the ongoing Continental Classic tournament, featuring three matches in the Gold League. Orange Cassidy kicked things off by defeating Roderick Strong to get his first three points of the tournament, while CMLL star Mascara Dorada pulled off an upset by defeating CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli to earn his first three points. In the main event, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita finally got the monkey off his back, defeating Jon Moxley for the first time in his career to pull even with Castagnoli atop the league with six points.