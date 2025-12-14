AEW's Colt Cabana Considers Life After Wrestling

It's been an interesting decade for Colt Cabana, given his falling out with CM Punk years before both wound up in AEW can be argued as being the catalyst behind why Punk's AEW tenure ultimately ended in disaster. But for Cabana himself, he's largely kept out of the limelight, instead wrestling in AEW and ROH in a lower midcard level before eventually transitioning into his current role as a producer and occasional performer.

Appearing on "Close Up with Renee Paquette" three weeks ago, Cabana talked about that transition, admitting that though he has grown to love his producer role, "the performer in me will always want to perform." He then explained how he has been able to successfully transition from wrestler into producer; by finding other outlets that allowed him to explore the performance side of his personality, something that he believes has prepared him for life after being a wrestler.

"I like performing, I really do," Cabana said. "And if I've found anything in this journey of my wrestling, I like to perform. So as my wrestling career will eventually, and probably has kind of started to wind down, I get a lot of knowing I can go on a stage at the Lincoln Lodge in Chicago, and do a set or do a comedy show. I get a lot of joy of knowing even at the end of it, at the very least, I can jump on Twitch and perform in some kind of way. Or I can go on podcasts. I can do podcasts. So I do love the performing aspect of it. Nothing is like wrestling. You've heard that a million times. It's so magical, and all different aspects formed into one. But it has taught me that performance is something I really enjoy."

