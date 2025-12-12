Joe Hendry Explains Motivation Behind Joining WWE NXT

It's true of what they say: If you book them, they will come. And for the WWE Universe, after multiple appearances from Joe Hendry, his charming grit allowed him entry through the TNA/"WWE NXT" portal. But before WWE and TNA's partnership officially launched, Hendry first crossed the line into WWE on June 18, 2024. Whether as a battle royal contender, a Royal Rumble surprise entrant, a WrestleMania opponent, or a former TNA World Champion defender, "The Prestigious One" never lost sight of where he wanted to go. On the "No-Contest Wrestling," podcast, the singing sensation explained why he chose to dot every "I" and cross every "T" to become a full-time WWE Superstar.

"The primary reason why I chose to come to 'NXT' was to evolve as a wrestler," the former world champion said. "I really feel I can take this all the way, and the Performance Center has the tools for me to do that...I am obsessed with getting better."

The "We Believe" phenomenon in "NXT" remains just as strong, if not stronger, than where it originated from in TNA. Outside of carrying the top gold there, Hendry made many memorable moments in TNA, including becoming the longest-reigning TNA Digital Media Champion (now defunct) at 266 days.

