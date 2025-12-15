Joe Hendry Details WWE WrestleMania Debut Against Randy Orton

Joe Hendry has talked about one of the biggest moments of his pro wrestling career, which happened earlier this year when he faced WWE legend Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

After Kevin Owens pulled out of his scheduled match at "The Show of Shows," Hendry replaced him on the billing as Orton's opponent. He received a great ovation from the crowd and had a fun match with "The Viper," which he discussed on "The Rich Eisen Show's" No-Contest Wrestling podcast.

"I've got so many positive memories of that day [and] of that week. Working with Randy was just — it's so exciting when the opportunity is so beyond anything that you could possibly fathom, and you just think, 'Man!' I thought back to all the struggles, all the times where you're just like — I remember being broke and just thinking it just doesn't matter how hard it is. I'm going to keep pushing. I won't be denied," he said. "Then to have moments like this, where you feel it all pays off in one huge fell swoop of a moment that you just couldn't possibly fathom. I'm super grateful I got to have that moment. Like, no one can ever take that away from me. I wrestled Randy Orton in a featured match at WrestleMania. It's just insane. Sometimes I have to see it to go, 'Oh yeah, that happened.' Which is wild."

While he walked away with a loss on that day, his wrestling career got a huge boost after going one-on-one with Orton.