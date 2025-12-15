Joe Hendry Details WWE WrestleMania Debut Against Randy Orton
Joe Hendry has talked about one of the biggest moments of his pro wrestling career, which happened earlier this year when he faced WWE legend Randy Orton at WrestleMania.
After Kevin Owens pulled out of his scheduled match at "The Show of Shows," Hendry replaced him on the billing as Orton's opponent. He received a great ovation from the crowd and had a fun match with "The Viper," which he discussed on "The Rich Eisen Show's" No-Contest Wrestling podcast.
"I've got so many positive memories of that day [and] of that week. Working with Randy was just — it's so exciting when the opportunity is so beyond anything that you could possibly fathom, and you just think, 'Man!' I thought back to all the struggles, all the times where you're just like — I remember being broke and just thinking it just doesn't matter how hard it is. I'm going to keep pushing. I won't be denied," he said. "Then to have moments like this, where you feel it all pays off in one huge fell swoop of a moment that you just couldn't possibly fathom. I'm super grateful I got to have that moment. Like, no one can ever take that away from me. I wrestled Randy Orton in a featured match at WrestleMania. It's just insane. Sometimes I have to see it to go, 'Oh yeah, that happened.' Which is wild."
While he walked away with a loss on that day, his wrestling career got a huge boost after going one-on-one with Orton.
Hendry on his hectic WrestleMania day
Joe Hendry recalled the hectic day he had at WrestleMania, as he had to be not only at Allegiant Stadium but also at a wrestling convention and another event.
"It was one of those situations where it was so ludicrously big of an opportunity that there wasn't any time to overthink it, which I was very grateful for in retrospect," he said. "I went from WrestleCon to go to where WWE had the merchandise set up and the signings. I did a signing with WWE, and then I arrived. So, that was two bookings done. I'd been going for like 10 hours or something by that time, and then I got to WrestleMania in disguise in this car, and we're in traffic as WrestleMania's going on, and I'm like, 'Man, this is intense.' I didn't take my disguise off until they took me to a little room, and one of the coolest moments ever was they said, 'Here's your WrestleMania shirt.' And I was like, 'Oh my god.' It was a complete surprise."
He revealed that he was given his WrestleMania t-shirt just in Gorilla Position right before his match with Orton, which he recalled was a cool feeling to have. The Scot recalled the advice Triple H imparted to him as he was about to leave, remembering how "The Game" told him to enjoy the moment, assuring him that he would have many more such moments in the future, words that energized him.