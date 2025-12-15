CM Punk Explains Why He Doesn't Have A Problem With Logan Paul Wrestling In WWE

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk may have his issues with some talent backstage, whether it been in WWE, or in AEW, where it's been well-documented, but "The Second City Saint" doesn't have any beef with former United States Champion Logan Paul. "The Maverick," a former controversial YouTuber, turned podcaster and entrepreneur, entered the professional wrestling world in 2021. Punk recently spoke about Paul with Chef Donny on his "What's For Lunch" show, and he said that he actually thinks Paul and others of the "internet generation" getting in to the business is a benefit.

"I understand the criticisms and I would probably be levying them heavy against him if I was CM Punk from like, 10 years ago," Punk said. "But to see him take it seriously and want to do more. But, the way the business is now, it's like, 'Pump the brakes, you don't need to do more.' It's fascinating because like, everybody hates this dude and I think that's one of the more admirable things about him, is how much everybody hates him. Because in our business, that means money. That's dollars."

The World Heavyweight Champion and Paul have previously met before in the ring, including during the 2025 Elimination Chamber match and this year's WarGames bout. Prior to Survivor Series, Paul attempted to trick Punk by faking a babyface turn, only to hit the "Voice of the Voiceless" with a pair of brass knuckles.

Now that Paul seems to be a full-time member of The Vision alongside Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, the latter of whom is gunning for Punk's title, Paul and Punk may go one-on-one soon.

