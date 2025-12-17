Pat McAfee Texted John Cena Following WWE SNME

Wrestling fans were not pleased to see John Cena lose his final match to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, and one famous fan, Pat McAfee, feels his advice could've helped the 17-time world champion.

Cena tapped out to Gunther's sleeper hold, which McAfee himself experienced earlier this year during his clash with the Austrian at Backlash. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," the former WWE commentator and occasional wrestler said he texted Cena immediately after the match and wished he had warned him about the deadly submission.

"I went down the same way, and I texted John immediately afterwards. I should have given him a heads-up that this is what Gunther's going to try to do. This happened to me from Gunther. Obviously, I should have told John, 'Hey, he's looking to do the [sleeper] — that's what he's trying to do.' And whenever he wraps those big Austrian legs around you like a Boa constrictor, it's going to be tough to get out," said McAfee. "I should have given him a heads up though when he was here, and I feel like that was a missed opportunity. That was my text to Mr. Cena immediately after watching the finale. 'I'm sorry. I should have told you that's what he's going to be trying to do.' And I assume Cena watched film. He's always going to be prepared. But him losing certainly made people not happy."

The former football star said that he also texted Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, who witnessed Cena's last match and seemed to be shocked about the outcome, like millions around the world.

"I texted him [Haliburton] a couple times 'cause he was sitting right behind Michael Cole, front row. Real Mark, he said true Mark. He gave a couple hashtags to himself in the group text, which I appreciate. He was there, and that's not what he expected," McAfee added.

The negative reaction to Cena's loss reportedly surprised many behind the scenes in WWE, who had no inkling that the decision would draw backlash from fans.