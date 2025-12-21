The Nacho Libre Luchador Who Tragically Passed Away In The Ring

In the world of lucha libre, the 2006 comedy film "Nacho Libre" is a curious case. In part because it's a comedy and in part because it was an American film made for American audiences, it is a very unserious look into lucha, and one that many fans didn't even see as the film performed only modestly at the box office to tepid reviews. But for all its flaws and all its stereotypes, "Nacho Libre" had some very sincere connections to lucha. It's story was loosely based on Fray Tormenta, a Mexican catholic priest who became a luchador in order to fund the orphanage he ran, and the kayfabe mentor of current CMLL top star and lucha libre legend Mistico. And the film's villain, Ramses, one of the few roles in the film to be played by an actual luchador.

Despite being a wrestling film, "Nacho Libre" has very few actual wrestlers in it, so few that you can count them on one hand. There was Mascarita Dorada, who has gained fame wrestling for CMLL, AAA, and WWE (as El Torito) over his career. There was the Human Torando, a mid-2000's independent wrestling star who worked in Ring of Honor, Wrestling Society X and Pro Wrestling Guerilla, where he won the PWG World Championship twice. And then there's the man that played Ramses, Silver King. For most modern day fans, Silver King is known for two things; playing Ramses in "Nacho Libre" and his tragic in-ring death on May 11, 2019, when he suffered a heart attack while wrestling Juventud Guerrera in a match in London. But the luchador was so much more than his movie role and his tragic demise, and a strong argument exists that Silver King was one of, if not the best luchadors of a generation that included the likes of Guerrera, Psicosis, LA Park, and Rey Mysterio.