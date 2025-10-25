Where Are MTV's Wrestling Society X Stars Now?

The 2000s were an interesting time for professional wrestling, particularly in the United States, as the demise of both WCW and ECW left a void in the business that various promotions attempted to fill. TNA Wrestling had established itself as the firm number two primarily because of its television deal with Spike TV. Ring of Honor would eventually get on to pay-per-view after years of establishing itself as the best pure wrestling company in the country, and other promotions like CZW, IWA-Mid South, and PWG would all go on to have their own spaces in the industry. Then there was Wrestling Society X.

Born out of the ashes of XPW in California, Wrestling Society X didn't last long for a variety of reasons, but the nine episodes that did air on MTV in 2007 have had more influence on the industry than you might think. The promotion is often cited as the prelude to brands like Lucha Underground, which popularized "cinematic wrestling" that would be a vital part of how wrestling was presented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meaning that you could make the argument that without WSX, he Undertaker's retirement match, the Broken Hardys, and the Firefly Funhouse might never have existed.

With all that said, the producers at MTV didn't want anything on the show that kids could replicate at home, which is something that is very difficult when it comes to wrestling. That led to matches having minimal or no psychology whatsoever, high spots at every turn, and everything being able to explode even if it wasn't flammable.

At its core, WSX was an attempt to bring back the connection between wrestling and music that was so important during the 1980s, but update it for a modern audience with the likes of Pusha T, Good Charlotte, and even Pitbull all stopping by The Bunker in Los Angeles, California. Those musicians got to see a wide variety of stars that ranged from former WWE Superstars, southern California staples, and independent standouts, but where did the roster end up after WSX was canceled? That's what we're going to answer today as we take a look at where the stars of Wrestling Society X are today.