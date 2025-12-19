WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Report: 12/16/2025

Last week, "WWE NXT" nearly drew 650,000 viewers ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event, where three of its most promising stars were pitted against the best that the main roster has to offer. Although "NXT's" talent impressed on the final night of John Cena's career, this past Tuesday's edition of the show failed to replicate the same totals from the week prior.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 607,000 viewers and posted an 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership declined by 6%, while the 18-49 demo dropped by 11%. Despite "NXT" being the least affected by Nielsen's new "Big Data + Panel" system, which aims to deliver more accurate data on cable and broadcast, the show's overall average audience has decreased by 70,000 viewers since December 2024. However, "NXT's" performance in the 18-49 demo is more concerning, with the category being down by a whopping 47% since this time last year.

Despite "NXT's" numbers shrinking since last week, the program did face stiff competition on Tuesday night, having competed against the finals of the NBA Cup, seven NHL games, and the college football matchup between the Troy Trojans and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. That said, those who tuned into "NXT" at the top of the show would've been treated to one of the most shocking moments of the year when Thea Hail accidentally defeated Blake Monroe for the Women's North American Championship. According to multiple reports, Monroe was scheduled to retain the title, and the mistake led to creative plans being changed for several wrestlers on the roster.

Hopefully "NXT'" will bounce back over the next couple of weeks with its New Year's Evil special on the horizon, which was one of the brand's most newsworthy show's of the calendar year.