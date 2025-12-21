Natalya Examines Which WWE Role Would Suit John Cena After In-Ring Retirement

Following the latest edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, the chapters on John Cena's in-ring career are now officially closed. Those related to his work outside the squared circle, however, remain open, with Cena himself recently confirming his five-year deal as an ambassador for WWE. Beyond that, fellow WWE veteran Natalyla believes that Cena would also succeed as a backstage producer for the company.

"John can do anything and everything. There's no area in the company that John can't go or work or do or be a part of, no area," Natalya said on "Busted Open Radio." "He is the ultimate producer. When I say that, Shawn Michaels runs NXT. Shawn is the ultimate producer. Triple H runs Raw and SmackDown. [Under]taker does stuff with AAA. They know what it's like to compete at a very high level. So, to me, I think John encapsulates being the ultimate producer, working with new talent, helping talent build stories. Maybe he dabbles in the creative area, maybe he dabbles in helping people with their matches. I mean, s***, I wouldn't be against [Cena producing the women's matches]."

As a first-hand witness to Cena's guest coaching at The Dungeon 2.0 and a seminar run by their colleague Bayley, Natalya attests that Cena isn't one who relays his knowledge too strongly or aggressively, but rather in a gentle, yet firm manner. With this approach, Natalya thinks Cena would specifically be an asset to the WWE women's division as a producer, who works directly with talent on coordinating their matches.

"I'm always going to be the advocate for this, but I would love to see WWE do a whole new show featuring just girls, and maybe John is like the ultimate producer of that show," Natalya added.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.