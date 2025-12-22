AEW's Chuck Taylor Gives Post-Surgery Update

It's been over a year and a half since AEW's Chuck Taylor was forced to put his wrestling career on hold, due to a severe ankle injury. Since then, Taylor has continued to work with AEW in a producer capacity, though he has remained hopeful that he could one day return to the ring after having another surgery on his ankle.

While it remains unclear if that surgery has happened, Taylor has at least had one other surgery to correct another issue. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Taylor posted a collage of photos revealing that he had recently had neck surgery. Taylor humorously referred to the surgery as having gotten his neck "cut off," leading to fellow AEW star Swerve Strickland to jokingly refer to Taylor as a "pez dispenser."

Taylor's photos show this was no routine surgery, with the former Pro Wrestling Guerilla World Champion showing off a massive cut on his neck from where the surgery took place. Other photos featured Taylor in a hospital bed with a neck brace, giving an Orange Cassidy style thumbs up, two x-ray photos appearing to show something inserted into Taylor's neck, Taylor in a neck brace with his dog, a large bruise on Taylor's arm, and what appeared to be a small tube sticking out of Taylor's neck.

It's unclear why Taylor needed to have neck surgery, as he had no such injuries during his wrestling career, unlike former tag team partner Trent Berretta, who was forced to have neck fusion surgery in 2021. No word was given on whether Taylor would be forced to miss any AEW tapings while he recovered, though it appears likely he would miss some time.