Former World Champ Seth Rollins Reveals How Much Time Is Left On His WWE Contract

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has disclosed the number of years he has on his WWE contract.

Rollins has been a constant fixture in WWE for over a decade and still has a few years remaining with the company, having recently revealed that there are three years left on his current deal. In a recent interview with actor Jay Mohr's "Mohr Stories 547" podcast, the WWE star also added that he is pleased to be a part of WWE.

"[My contract is up in] Three years," replied Rollins. "Yeah, thrilled [to be a part of WWE]."

Rollins' previous deal with WWE was set to expire last June, but he extended his time with the company by signing a long-term contract, according to multiple reports. WWE was keen to retain Rollins and re-signed him to what is said to be a lucrative deal. The former WWE Champion's time in WWE began way back in 2010, when he was a part of FCW and then NXT, before being called up to the main roster as part of The Shield, and he has remained an important part of the WWE roster.

Rollins doesn't want to wrestle into his 50s like some of his peers, and detailed how he may want to call time on his career by the time he turns 45, which will be 2031. "The Visionary" plans to remain involved in the professional wrestling business after his in-ring retirement, having expressed interest in joining the backstage creative team.

Rollins is currently out of action due to an injury and is on the road to recovery.