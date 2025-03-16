Seth Rollins Shares Target Age For WWE In-Ring Retirement

Later this year, John Cena will hang up his wrestling boots at the age of 48. For former WWE Champion Seth Rollins, on the other hand, the end of his respective in-ring career may come before he even hits that particular age point.

"I'll be 39 in May. 45, maybe, really sounds alright to me," Rollins recently told "WFAN." "It's kind of going to depend on what I do in the next few years as far as outside of WWE or behind the scenes in WWE. Both of those things are appealing to me, so just got to figure out what that feels like. My body, I feel good right now. I feel very good."

Rollins began his in-ring career in early 2004 under the guidance of Danny Daniels, a veteran wrestler based in Chicago. From there, Rollins built his resume on the independent circuit and Ring of Honor before landing a contract with WWE in 2010. Since then, he's emerged as one of WWE's top stars, with multiple world title reigns to his name. Rollins, also known as "The Visionary," is currently involved in a feud with CM Punk and recently-returned Roman Reigns, who laid waste to both Punk and Rollins on last week's episode of "WWE Raw."

Whenever he wraps up his in-ring career, Rollins foresees himself taking a path similar to Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which could include outside projects, such as television and film, but is mainly centered on the wrestling business from a backstage perspective. Rollins presently serves as a coach at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, which has taken on a WWE ID designation.