AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 12/17/2025

"AEW Collision" on December 17 saw an increase in ratings, likely due to the time and date it aired, however. The "Holiday Bash" episode of what is usually AEW's Saturday show aired immediately following "AEW Dynamite" on TBS that night, due to the company's change in schedule between the holidays and its Worlds End pay-per-view on December 27.

According to Wrestlenomics, with the outlet confirming data reported earlier by Wrestling Observer, "Collision" drew an average of 333,000 viewers for a rating of 0.05 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic. The episode of "Dynamite" prior to the show averaged 511,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. The episode was a 25 percent increase from the previous week's 267,000 average viewers, and a 67 percent increase from last week's rating of 0.03. "Collision" is down 31 percent in the average ratings from this time last year, when average viewership was 386,000.

The show, which emanated from Manchester, England, saw Jamie Hayter in her home country take on Isla Dawn, a bout that Hayter won with a Hayterade. After the match, the Triangle of Madness attacked both women after they shook hands, and AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander ran down to make the save, but ate an "accidental" Hayterade from her Worlds End opponent. Elsewhere on the show, Orange Cassidy defeated Mascara Dorada to earn himself three points in the Continental Classic's blue league. The main event saw FTR retain their AEW Tag Team Championships over the Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn.