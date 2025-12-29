Jim Ross Reveals Who He'd Like To Call A Match For If He Ever Returned To WWE

Jim Ross has been gone from WWE since leaving to join AEW in 2019. But if he were to return to his former stomping grounds, which wrestler's match would he like to call?

Ross was asked by a fan on his "Grilling JR" podcast whom he would like to call a match for if he got the chance to call one final WWE match. Host Conrad Thompson suggested names like Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes, and the legendary commentator named the latter as a match he would like to call.

"Yeah, I'd do a Cody match, probably. I have a lot of respect for Becky Lynch. I helped get her job, and she reminds me of that every time I see her, which is not very often, obviously," said the veteran commentator. "But Cody would be on my list of matches to call. There's a lot of guys on the roster that you could select to book, with Cody that would give you the match that you were looking for. Since I've known him since he was a little boy, that would be kind of cool."

The AEW commentator shares a close bond with the Rhodes family and has previously spoken passionately about his friendship with "The American Nightmare," expressing pride in Rhodes for "finishing the story" at WrestleMania 40. Ross has even named Cody's match against his brother and former WWE star Dustin Rhodes in AEW as one of the best matches that he has called in Tony Khan's promotion. Despite his wish to commentate on a Cody Rhodes match, it may be a pipe dream at the moment as Rhodes is one of the top guys in WWE and may not be re-joining AEW anytime soon, while Ross himself recently signed a one-year extension on his AEW deal.