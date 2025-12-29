Harley Cameron Reflects On Breaking New Ground In AEW Alongside Willow Nightingale

Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale will be walking into 2026 as the AEW Women's Tag Team Champions after successfully defending their crowns at AEW Worlds End 2025 against Mercedes Mone and Athena. The story of The Babes of Wrath has been one of the feel-good narratives of the tail end of 2025 in AEW as the duo weren't given much of a chance in the tournament to crown the inaugural champions, but they overcame the odds to get the gold on the Winter Is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite." Cameron was recently interviewed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and she gave a big shout out to her partner for helping her make history over these past few weeks.

"I feel very honored. The best way I could describe it is I feel very honored because you know, it means a lot to represent AEW, and it is amazing to be a part of history now. Willow and I the first ever AEW Women's Tag Team Champions, it's something that we are just so thankful and excited [for]." Cameron and Nightingale have a lot of history together in AEW as they had faced off as opponents multiple times before forming The Babes of Wrath. This is something Cameron brings up all the time to her co-champion, particularly the fact that her first match in AEW was against Nightingale.

"She was my first match in AEW and actually that was the second match of my life. So it was–it's crazy, I said to her like, I say it all the time, it's such a full circle moment. We've had a lot of them, I was like 'You were my first match that ever had in AEW.' Even when we were just in Cardiff, it was crazy that were together as champions because this time last year we were in Cardiff as opponents."