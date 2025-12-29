Harley Cameron Reflects On Breaking New Ground In AEW Alongside Willow Nightingale
Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale will be walking into 2026 as the AEW Women's Tag Team Champions after successfully defending their crowns at AEW Worlds End 2025 against Mercedes Mone and Athena. The story of The Babes of Wrath has been one of the feel-good narratives of the tail end of 2025 in AEW as the duo weren't given much of a chance in the tournament to crown the inaugural champions, but they overcame the odds to get the gold on the Winter Is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite." Cameron was recently interviewed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and she gave a big shout out to her partner for helping her make history over these past few weeks.
"I feel very honored. The best way I could describe it is I feel very honored because you know, it means a lot to represent AEW, and it is amazing to be a part of history now. Willow and I the first ever AEW Women's Tag Team Champions, it's something that we are just so thankful and excited [for]." Cameron and Nightingale have a lot of history together in AEW as they had faced off as opponents multiple times before forming The Babes of Wrath. This is something Cameron brings up all the time to her co-champion, particularly the fact that her first match in AEW was against Nightingale.
"She was my first match in AEW and actually that was the second match of my life. So it was–it's crazy, I said to her like, I say it all the time, it's such a full circle moment. We've had a lot of them, I was like 'You were my first match that ever had in AEW.' Even when we were just in Cardiff, it was crazy that were together as champions because this time last year we were in Cardiff as opponents."
A Lot Of Trial And Error Goes Into The Babes Of Wrath
Harley Cameron made it very clear in her interview that she loves teaming with Willow Nightingale and that she is very happy to have had so many great experiences with her. However, it is important to note that The Babes of Wrath of only been a duo for less than three months, which is why Cameron revealed that herself and Nightingale are constantly practicing things in the ring and coming up with new ideas to see what works.
"It's a lot of trial and error," Cameron said. "We're finding our groove even though we're the champions, we have only recently this year been tagging, so it's kind of seeing what fits, what makes sense. We luckily have very, I think, similar energies and personalities in ways. So it's been really fun and I think a perfect fit. We've definitely tried some things and thought 'Yeah, that didn't really [work], that's not really good, that doesn't work,' but we're definitely finding our groove and it's just fantastic working with her. I think we gel very well together."
As for who could be waiting for The Babes of Wrath in 2026 as potential challengers, The Sisters of Sin have been one of the longest running tag teams in AEW along with the likes of TayJay. Cameron and Nightingale defeated the Timeless Love Bombs to become champions and there is every chance they will want a rematch, and even the newly signed duo of Hyan and Maya World could find themselves in the title mix at some point in the next year. With that said, whoever steps up to Cameron and Nightingale, they will be fighting champions and ready to take on any and all comers.
