Diamond Dallas Page Offers An Update On The Recovery Status Of Marcus 'Buff' Bagwell

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has opened up about Buff Bagwell's health condition after his amputation.

Bagwell has had a difficult few years. He was involved in an accident several years ago, the aftereffects of which resulted in the amputation of his leg. DDP, who has helped his former WCW colleague in his battle with addiction, has opened up about his friend's current health situation following the amputation, in a recent appearance on "Rewind Recap Relive." He stated that Bagwell has had a tough phase following the amputation, but is positive about his future.

"I just put him [Chris Van Vliet] together with Marcus because the first time Marcus — the doctors told him that there's a good chance you're going to lose that leg. He was like, 'What?' Like, that got his attention big time. And that was the last thing in the world he wanted. But by the time it was time — like it's time — he couldn't wait. Now, is it going as smoothly as he wants? Not all the time, you know. But sometimes — and that's what happens when you take a serious operation," he said. "He never hated it [the operation]. He was super psyched, but he thought it would go a little bit easier. But you know, he has his ups and downs with it, but overall, incredibly positive."

Bagwell had revealed earlier this year that the surgeries that he had to undergo following the accident eventually resulted in his leg having to be amputated to help him lead a better life. Bagwell credited DDP for helping him through a few challenging aspects of his life, one of which was his addiction. The former WCW star sought help from DDP for his addiction to alcohol, which he successfully battled in 2022, just two years after his accident.