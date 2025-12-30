Rob Vam Dam Reveals Whether He Wants His Last Match To Take Place In WWE Or TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has discussed the possibility of wrestling one last time, and whether that would be in TNA Wrestling or WWE.

RVD last wrestled eight months ago at an MLW show, where he suffered an injury that has kept him on the sidelines. "The Whole F'n Show" was recently asked by a fan on his YouTube channel which promotion he would like to wrestle in if he were to return to the ring.

"WWE," RVD replied. "More people are going to see it. It's bigger. There's a lot more benefit to doing a WWE appearance than TNA. I'm surprised you would even ask me that."

Later on the show, a fan suggested that RVD wrestle another fellow Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio. The veteran star gave the suggestion the seal of approval and stated how it's always fun to work with the masked wrestler.

"Then I would know that I was going to have a lot of fun in the match. So, that would be fun. [It's] Not always fun. Sometimes it's fun afterwards, but it's a lot of hard work. And then afterwards, it's like that was fun, you know, pulling it all together. But yeah, working with Rey Rey, that's fun from the beginning to the end," he added.

The legendary wrestler hasn't wrestled in WWE in over a decade, but has featured in TNA/Impact Wrestling, with his last match in the promotion coming in 2020. RVD is on the road to recovery after breaking his heels, with his latest update revealing that he is now wearing regular shoes and has begun walking more. He was ringside at John Cena's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he got a huge ovation from the crowd and a handshake from Cena.