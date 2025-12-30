Bully Ray Envisions Another Big WWE WrestleMania Return For Matt & Jeff Hardy

With the victory of The Usos over AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the WWE World Tag Team Championships, the state of the various tag team divisions across the company's brands, as well as its partner promotion, TNA, were the topic of conversation on "Busted Open Radio" on Tuesday. Bully Ray, alongside Bishop Dyer, the former Baron Corbin, contemplated who The Usos can feud with moving forward.

Bully Ray said that Matt and Jeff Hardy, who recently confirmed they re-signed with TNA, are a tag team he's concerned for. He questioned what could come next for the Hardys after they retired the Dudleys at TNA Bound for Glory, and his thought could have the team returning for another huge moment, like they had at WrestleMania 33.

"Matt and Jeff are the biggest stars in TNA and are responsible for the resurgence of TNA, in my opinion," he said. "Putting hard a**** in seats. But there's no tag teams in TNA that really can match up with the Hardys. Could you write a story for this or that? Yeah... But, if I got the Usos back together and they're the champs and I got the New Day who are there as a bona fide tag team and the most successful tag team in WWE history, and I know that WWE and TNA are doing good business together. Brother, I'll be damned if I'm not getting the Hardys involved in those two teams."

While the Hardys have appeared in "WWE NXT" thanks to the partnership, they have yet to pop up on the main roster. Their return at WrestleMania 33 to win the tag championships in the four-way ladder match remains a beloved moment in WWE history.

