Bishop Dyer Assesses Possibility Of Bron Breaker Winning WWE WHC From CM Punk
On January 5, The Vision's Bron Breakker will challenge CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the Netflix-anniversary special of "WWE Raw." For Punk, this will mark the first title defense of his current reign. Meanwhile, Breakker marks his second shot since the title's revival in 2023, but the first since his call up to WWE's main roster.
In the eyes of former WWE star Bishop Dyer, there are both pros and cons to the possibility of Breakker dethroning Punk on "Raw." One, however, may outweigh the other.
"I say yes [to Breakker defeating Punk] because you can carry this story to WrestleMania with Punk and Bron," Dyer said on "Busted Open Radio." "I think you can get three months out of Bron and CM Punk and people will not get tired of it. I am excited because seeing Bron win it from Punk means something. Punk is not a placeholder. He's not a guy that you put the title on to get it ready for somebody else. CM Punk is CM Punk. I think it would elevate Bron."
Aside from giving Breakker a boost in WWE's hierarchy, Dyer believes that the scenario of Breakker conquering "The Second City Saint" would also lay an opening for more WWE storylines, specifically revolving around The Vision. Naturally, Dyer says Breakker's stablemates, such as Bronson Reed and Logan Paul, may get jealous of him, resulting in a feeling of animosity amongst the unit.
"Do you see someone who's been pushed to the back, Bronson Reed, start having an issue with Bron or with Paul [Heyman]?" Dyer asked. "Logan Paul, we know he wants to be a world champ. Does it put him in a place where he's now going 'Well, hey, Bron, we're in the same group. You should give me a shot at that title.'"
A Longer Chase?
On the other side of the argument, Dyers sees major benefits to Punk retaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on "Raw," one of which involves "The Ring General" GUNTHER.
"I say no because where does it put GUNTHER?" Dyer asked. "You just had GUNTHER win this monster match and make [John] Cena tap out. Mr. Never Give Up tapped out. You can't have him just going against R-Truth every week. I love R-Truth to death, but that doesn't do anything for GUNTHER. It creates sympathy for R-Truth. You need to have GUNTHER somewhere soon that matters, to make him tapping out John Cena matter, so does GUNTHER go to Punk next after Bron on Raw?"
Should Breakker defeat Punk on his first try, Dyer also worries that the WWE Universe may seriously be turned off by it, resulting in forced heat against the second-generation wrestler. As such, Dyer suggests that a longer chase for the world title may better serve Breakker.
"Is it better for Bron to chase it for a little while and give him a bigger moment? I'm not saying Raw is not a bigger moment, because I would have taken the world title on a live event, if we're being honest," Dyer said. "Does it hurt him to win it on Raw, even though it's the year celebration of Netflix? Do you want to see him win it at WrestleMania? Does it mean more?"
On a personal level, Dyer noted that he is a strong advocate for Breakker unseating Punk on "Raw" due to their previous alliance as The Wolf Dogs in "WWE NXT." He is also familiar with the passion that Breakker has for the wrestling business. From a logic standpoint, Dyer isn't totally convinced that it makes the most sense.
Interestingly, recent reports indicate that Breakker is the internal favorite to win the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble, which suggests that he will not defeat Punk on "Raw" beforehand. As always, though, plans are subject to change.
