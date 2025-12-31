Bishop Dyer Assesses Possibility Of Bron Breaker Winning WWE WHC From CM Punk

On January 5, The Vision's Bron Breakker will challenge CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the Netflix-anniversary special of "WWE Raw." For Punk, this will mark the first title defense of his current reign. Meanwhile, Breakker marks his second shot since the title's revival in 2023, but the first since his call up to WWE's main roster.

In the eyes of former WWE star Bishop Dyer, there are both pros and cons to the possibility of Breakker dethroning Punk on "Raw." One, however, may outweigh the other.

"I say yes [to Breakker defeating Punk] because you can carry this story to WrestleMania with Punk and Bron," Dyer said on "Busted Open Radio." "I think you can get three months out of Bron and CM Punk and people will not get tired of it. I am excited because seeing Bron win it from Punk means something. Punk is not a placeholder. He's not a guy that you put the title on to get it ready for somebody else. CM Punk is CM Punk. I think it would elevate Bron."

Aside from giving Breakker a boost in WWE's hierarchy, Dyer believes that the scenario of Breakker conquering "The Second City Saint" would also lay an opening for more WWE storylines, specifically revolving around The Vision. Naturally, Dyer says Breakker's stablemates, such as Bronson Reed and Logan Paul, may get jealous of him, resulting in a feeling of animosity amongst the unit.

"Do you see someone who's been pushed to the back, Bronson Reed, start having an issue with Bron or with Paul [Heyman]?" Dyer asked. "Logan Paul, we know he wants to be a world champ. Does it put him in a place where he's now going 'Well, hey, Bron, we're in the same group. You should give me a shot at that title.'"