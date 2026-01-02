Backstage Report On WWE's Plans For Liv Morgan Heading Towards WrestleMania 42

If you were stunned by Liv Morgan's heightened meteoric rise as part of her "Revenge Tour" following her second shoulder injury in 2024 and the resounding welcome she received at Survivor Series: WarGames upon returning from recovery from a dislocated shoulder injury this past June, just watch her. She's just getting started.

To say 2026 will be another grand year for the former two-time Women's World Champion is an understatement. According to "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select," Morgan is back in the fold and is now being discussed as a potential centerpiece of the women's division, especially at WrestleMania 42 in April. Several inside sources reported that those within the company want to push her to be featured prominently in singles competition. Morgan has been officially cleared for action and wrestled her first match since June as part of WWE's live holiday tour events. As of this report, WWE is waiting for the right time to announce her in-ring return on TV.

Morgan ran rampant during her "Revenge Tour," becoming a two-time Women's World Champion, the first-ever four-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and the first-ever Women's Crown Jewel Champion, all while stealing "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio's heart. Since her return, Morgan has been an acting supporter and motivator for her Judgment Day allies, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, in their pursuits of chasing the women's tag team and world championships.