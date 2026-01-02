Backstage Report On WWE Plans For El Grande Americano As Chad Gable Approaches Return

"WWE Raw" star Chad Gable hasn't been seen inside the squared circle since June after sustaining a shoulder injury that caused him to undergo surgery. Before being sidelined, Gable was also wrestling under his other gimmick, El Grande Americano, who has since been portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser. However, with Gable being close to returning from injury, many fans have questioned what the future holds for Kaiser's version of El Grande Americano, but according to new report, the former Imperium member will continue to wrestle under the mask.

On Friday, "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select" revealed that WWE has not implemented any plans to shift Kaiser away from the El Grande Americano gimmick upon Gable's impending return from injury. Additionally, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, who have been representing Rayo and Bravo as El Grande Americano's stablemates, are set to continue wrestling as Luchadores going forward. It's also been reported that Gable's return is currently slated for Royal Rumble week in Saudi Arabia.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has also learned that there has been ongoing discussions about how to incorporate Gable's American Made faction into the storyline, with the Creed Brothers being considered for a future angle. This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Gable's return was seemingly teased when American Made was seen starring down El Grande Americano, Rayo and Bravo from afar in a backstage segment. Gable hasn't teamed with the Creed Brothers since last April when the group failed to defeat the LWO on "WWE SmackDown" ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Fightful also reported earlier this week that Gable has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as of late, and there's hope that he could return before the week of the Royal Rumble if he's cleared.