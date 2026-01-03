WWE SmackDown 1/2/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I have already complained about the never-ending feud that is Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, and I just made it worse on myself by remembering this has been going on since before Wrestlepalooza, but tonight's segment was ridiculous enough to warrant being hated yet again. Tonight, McIntyre named the stipulations for the Three Stages of Hell match he put forth to Rhodes, set for the show in Berlin next week, and even this unique match type can't get me excited to see McIntyre lose a shot at the gold yet another time.

I don't think I've even seen a Three Stages of Hell match live, so I was initially excited, and I'm all for stipulation matches, especially to break up some of the monotony that is WWE, but this just feels awfully tame. They'll start with a regular match, which McIntyre said he'd show Rhodes he could beat him in, which already doesn't make much sense, since he hasn't, or he'd already be champion. Then, they'll go to a Falls Count Anywhere match, where it seems likely that McIntyre will tie things up, and they'll move on to the inevitable third fall, where they'll be in a steel cage.

While that's tame, I could have gotten over that much, until McIntyre moved on to doing yet another prop spot, and after all the mess with CM Punk's friendship bracelet, it still feels too soon. He took a photo of Rhodes and his father and burned it in the middle of the ring, which felt like it took forever to even get it to light. Rhodes, who wasn't allowed to touch McIntyre, was about to lose his championship over a photo. I get the meaning behind it all, of course, as McIntyre just waltzed in to Rhodes' bus and took it, and of course it means a lot because it's Dusty, but I can't imagine Dusty would be pleased with his son getting striped of his title because of a photo that's hopefully backed up on the cloud and could be printed again.

I also kept wondering where Oba Femi was. I know he's currently only rumored to be called up, though they ran a vignette for him right before all of this. I thought this was just going to be a simple announcement by McIntyre, then Rhodes would interrupt. Femi didn't need to get involved or anything, just his music hitting and him standing menacingly on the stage, staring down McIntyre after their interaction at Saturday Night's Main Event would have been amazing. Overall, I just found this to be a pretty lame segment tonight, and I barely have a glimmer of hope for McIntyre next week.

Written by Daisy Ruth