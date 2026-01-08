JBL Believes Controversial WWE Star Is A 'Future World Champion'

An ambassador and proud advocate for the future of this sport, John "Bradshaw" Layfield believes WWE has a list of crown jewels to represent the company after stars like former rival and the only "Never Seen" 17-time World Champion, John Cena, took his final bow in in-ring competition this past December. But, unlike Cena, this star's charisma rubs a lot of fans the wrong way, both in the ring and out. Despite the criticism, JBL believes the vision is clear; this maverick is on his way to becoming a blue-chip player, if he hasn't already, in the future picture of becoming a world champion.

"I love Logan Paul. I think he's fantastic. I think the guy's a future world champion, and I think he's just doing an incredible job," the Hall of Famer said in an interview with VideoGamer. "I've got a lot of respect for Logan Paul. I've met him in person a few times. Very nice, respectful guy. I'm a big fan of his. I don't know if he should be rated higher than me, though!"

Climbing the rankings since his first appearance in 2021, the Internet influencer has steadily risen up the men's division, becoming a former one-time Men's United States Champion for 273 days. "The Maverick" has challenged for both the WWE World Heavyweight and Undisputed Championships during his tenure, but only once for each so far. He has, however, defeated legends and current and future Hall of Famers, including Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and The Miz. He is now the added muscle in the quartet known as The Vision as of this past November.

