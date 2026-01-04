AEW's Tony Khan Congratulates Hiroshi Tanahashi Following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20

The in-ring career of Hiroshi Tanahashi has officially come to a close after his inspiring battle against "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 in the Tokyo Dome. And to no surprise, it has been met with nothing but love from his colleagues and business partners, including AEW CEO Tony Khan.

Khan congratulated Tanahashi with a statement on X, writing "Thank you all watching WrestleKingdom live! Congratulations to NJPW + President @tanahashi1_100 for the massive success of this historic event, a marvelous spectacle befitting the once in a lifetime occasion: Hiroshi Tanahashi's retirement! Thank you Ace!"

With Tanahashi serving as President of New Japan Pro-Wrestling since December 2023, Khan has continued to strengthen AEW's professional partnership with the Japan-based promotion, so much so that both sides agreed to bring Okada, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, back to NJPW for Tanahashi's retirement match. As previously revealed by Khan, conversations about the specific possibility extend back to around May 2025, when he and Tanahashi sat down during AEW Double or Nothing weekend.

Following his loss to Okada at Wrestle Kingdom, the nearly 50,000 fans in attendance showered Tanahashi with cheers. Multiple AEW stars and Japanese legends followed suit, with the likes of Jay White, Will Opsreay, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi also handing "The Ace" bouquets of flowers.

Elsewhere at Wrestle Kingdom, Yota Tsuji made Konosuke Takeshita tap out in a Winner Takes All match for the IWGP World Heavyweight and IWGP Global Heavyweight Championships. Syuri also walked out of the event as a double champion after conquering Saya Kamitani in Winner Takes All match for the IWGP Women's Championship and NJPW STRONG Women's Championships.