Matt Hardy Believes Chris Jericho Will Appear In Both WWE & TNA In 2026

Should Jericho materialize on TNA television, it would mark his first ever taste of the Anthem-owned wrestling promotion. Meanwhile, an appearance in WWE would mark his first physical one since 2018, when he competed in the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

When asked if he believed the reports of Jericho returning to WWE following the expiration of his AEW contract, Matt Hardy replied affirmatively. "I just think he's at that point where his run feels kind of done in AEW, for better or for worse, and it just is what it is," Matt said. "He was obviously a huge focal point and he is one of the early builders and architects of AEW ... He was a pillar of their beginnings. The fan base right now is not necessarily into older performers that entertain as much as they wrestle. They want wrestlers. Where the best wrestle, that's what it's branded as. Chris, obviously with The Learning Tree stuff, which didn't end up getting over huge and everything else and him being off TV for a while and his deal coming up.

"Chris has always been really good at knowing when it's time to go somewhere else, and freshen up, put a new fresh coat of paint on," Matt continued. "I think he's willing to do that."

Under the banner of WWE, Matt believes Jericho would once again be put in a position to succeed. Given his ongoing commitments outside of wrestling, such as touring with his band Fozzy, Matt specifically foresees Jericho as a part-time performer for WWE, still with potential to compete in big matches for the company.

In WWE, Jericho is a multi-time world, tag team, and mid-card singles champion. As of 2026, he holds the record for the most WWE Intercontinental Championship reigns with nine, though The Miz trails shortly behind with eight of his own.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.