Matt Hardy Believes Chris Jericho Will Appear In Both WWE & TNA In 2026
2026 is now officially underway, and so are predictions for what may come out of it. On a recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy specifically laid out a theory involving fellow wrestling veteran Chris Jericho, who is reportedly expected to return to WWE in the near future.
According to Matt, Jericho could also appear in TNA, WWE's partner promotion. "My number one [prediction] is Chris Jericho will appear on TNA programming in 2026," Matt said. "... He's never done TNA, and with the WWE-TNA partnership, I feel like he would be a great guy that could come and show up just be on TNA programming and it is a huge deal for TNA. Then he also gets to check off his bucket list that he has appeared for TNA. I think that's a cool [thing]. He is a big guy and his legacy is important to him. He does want to be represented everywhere. And if he felt like he could show up on TNA and do something, just a small appearance of sorts, that would help the company and also be boosted because TNA and WWE are partners now. They have a working relationship, but I think it's something he would go for."
In January 2025, WWE and TNA confirmed a multi-year partnership that would allow talents from the "WWE NXT" and TNA brands to cross over into each other's territories for matches and special appearances. This agreement has since expanded, giving some TNA stars opportunities to wrestle WWE main roster stars as well. Notable instances include Joe Hendry's WWE WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater competing against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Styles also personally hyped up Slater at last year's TNA Slammiversary event.
Matt Hardy Forecasts Jericho's Potential In WWE Return
Should Jericho materialize on TNA television, it would mark his first ever taste of the Anthem-owned wrestling promotion. Meanwhile, an appearance in WWE would mark his first physical one since 2018, when he competed in the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.
When asked if he believed the reports of Jericho returning to WWE following the expiration of his AEW contract, Matt Hardy replied affirmatively. "I just think he's at that point where his run feels kind of done in AEW, for better or for worse, and it just is what it is," Matt said. "He was obviously a huge focal point and he is one of the early builders and architects of AEW ... He was a pillar of their beginnings. The fan base right now is not necessarily into older performers that entertain as much as they wrestle. They want wrestlers. Where the best wrestle, that's what it's branded as. Chris, obviously with The Learning Tree stuff, which didn't end up getting over huge and everything else and him being off TV for a while and his deal coming up.
"Chris has always been really good at knowing when it's time to go somewhere else, and freshen up, put a new fresh coat of paint on," Matt continued. "I think he's willing to do that."
Under the banner of WWE, Matt believes Jericho would once again be put in a position to succeed. Given his ongoing commitments outside of wrestling, such as touring with his band Fozzy, Matt specifically foresees Jericho as a part-time performer for WWE, still with potential to compete in big matches for the company.
In WWE, Jericho is a multi-time world, tag team, and mid-card singles champion. As of 2026, he holds the record for the most WWE Intercontinental Championship reigns with nine, though The Miz trails shortly behind with eight of his own.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.