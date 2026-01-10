The Infamous WWE Royal Rumble Moment That Saw Vince McMahon Injured Twice

Since the late 1980s, WWE's annual Royal Rumble has served as one of the promotion's most popular special match types, with a yearly pay-per-view/premium live event centered around it. Throughout its history, there have been good Royal Rumbles and there have been bad Royal Rumbles, but one iteration of the match stands out for just how bizarre things got during the finale.

In January 2005, heading into that year's WWE Royal Rumble, Triple H and JBL held the company's two top championships. As usual, the winner of the titular battle royal would earn the opportunity to challenge for the title of their choice at the company's biggest show of the year, in this case WWE WrestleMania 21.

Many of pro wrestling's most memorable moments came about purely by accident, and the conclusion of that night's Royal Rumble match might be one of the best examples. After more than 40 minutes, an elimination for Edge meant that the match came down to Batista and John Cena as the last two standing. The original plan was for Batista to win, but in a twist of fate (no pun intended) both wrestlers tumbled over the top rope and touched the floor at the exact same time.

Understandably, this led to confusion in and around the ring. With everyone now working on the fly, then-WWE President Vince McMahon stormed down to the ring as both Cena and Batista were separately declared winners. McMahon clearly didn't have time to stretch in the chaos, as he wound up tearing a quad as his legs hit the ring while jumping in.