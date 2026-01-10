The Infamous WWE Royal Rumble Moment That Saw Vince McMahon Injured Twice
Since the late 1980s, WWE's annual Royal Rumble has served as one of the promotion's most popular special match types, with a yearly pay-per-view/premium live event centered around it. Throughout its history, there have been good Royal Rumbles and there have been bad Royal Rumbles, but one iteration of the match stands out for just how bizarre things got during the finale.
In January 2005, heading into that year's WWE Royal Rumble, Triple H and JBL held the company's two top championships. As usual, the winner of the titular battle royal would earn the opportunity to challenge for the title of their choice at the company's biggest show of the year, in this case WWE WrestleMania 21.
Many of pro wrestling's most memorable moments came about purely by accident, and the conclusion of that night's Royal Rumble match might be one of the best examples. After more than 40 minutes, an elimination for Edge meant that the match came down to Batista and John Cena as the last two standing. The original plan was for Batista to win, but in a twist of fate (no pun intended) both wrestlers tumbled over the top rope and touched the floor at the exact same time.
Understandably, this led to confusion in and around the ring. With everyone now working on the fly, then-WWE President Vince McMahon stormed down to the ring as both Cena and Batista were separately declared winners. McMahon clearly didn't have time to stretch in the chaos, as he wound up tearing a quad as his legs hit the ring while jumping in.
Vince McMahon directs the segment from the mat
With both wrestlers and the referees unsure of exactly what just took place, McMahon tried (and failed) to stand up before directing the rest of the segment sitting down on the mat. Batista and Cena took turns throwing one another over the top rope as McMahon looked on with a perplexed expression.
Finally, with the message passed along by announcer Howard Finkel, McMahon declared that Batista and Cena restart the match. Everyone cleared the ring and the wrestlers had a quick exchange before Batista threw Cena over the top, successfully this time.
McMahon's difficult night wasn't over. Though it didn't happen onscreen, he wound up tearing his other quad while struggling to the back, reportedly refusing help from anyone. The latter part of that story was recounted years later by Edge, who was witness to the entire series of events.
As for Dave Bautista, he had no clue McMahon tore his quad, as he was more focused on believing he might get fired due to the error, along with being late for that day's show. That didn't wind up happening, however, and Batista went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.
Years later, reflecting on that night, McMahon bragged about how unique the situation was. "Not too many people can ... sever two quad tendons at the same time," he said. "That takes talent because you have no use for your legs at all."
McMahon eventually healed from the injuries, but the moment lives on in the WWE archive.