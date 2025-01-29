10 Times WWE's Royal Rumble Caused Controversy

WWE's Royal Rumble event is deeply rooted in professional wrestling history, as seen in the beloved "by the numbers" videos the company regales fans with ahead of the match every year. Thirty men and 39 women (unless you're watching the 2011 match with 40 participants from the men's roster) enter the ring at 90 second intervals to the raucous countdown from fans in the arena, all vying for a chance to main event WrestleMania and get a championship shot.

There have been so many historic moments at the Royal Rumble throughout its almost 40 years of existence. From Chyna being the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble and Edge's emotional return in 2020 after being forced to retire years prior, to the gravity-defying stunts of Kofi Kingston to prevent his feet from touching the floor, there are moments that stick out to fans each year from the Rumble match.

However, there are also moments from the Royal Rumble that are historic for other, more controversial reasons. Fans have rejected the winner of the men's Rumble many times throughout the years. Moments for the winner have been overshadowed, and on two occasions, there have technically been two winners of that year's match. The Royal Rumble may usually be a good time had by all both in the ring and for those watching, but it hasn't come without controversy over the years.