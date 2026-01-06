Bully Ray Has Faith In Matt Cardona But Has Concerns About WWE Return

Bully Ray has shared his mixed feelings about Matt Cardona in WWE, despite believing he deserves a return.

Cardona returned to WWE permanently on the first episode of "WWE SmackDown" in 2026, and Ray shared his reservations on "Busted Open."

"I personally called him and I told him congratulations. I was very happy for him," he began. "My concern for Matt Cardona is this: They're going to use him and then they're not going to know what to do with him anymore. And he's going to ride that pot pine again. I hope that doesn't happen. I hope they have him in the mix."

Ray pointed out what makes Cardona stand out while also analyzing what could hold him back in his current WWE run.

"First of all, from an aesthetic point of view, that 'always ready' thing, just on that alone, Matt Cardona has earned the right to be on television. The fu**ing guy looks amazing. You can put him in any role you need him to be in. He's entertaining, he knows how to use his social media, he knows how to get himself over, which could be a detriment to him because in the WWE, they want to be responsible for getting you over. So I hope it's just not, 'Hey, we'll bring him back and we have an idea for him,' whether it would be with Chelsea or an Ethan or something else. And then, [WWE thinks] 'All right, well, what do we do with him now?'"

Despite Ray's doubts about Cardona's future in WWE, he firmly believes that Cardona could get back on his feet in the pro wrestling world if he were let go, as he knows how to succeed on the independent circuit.