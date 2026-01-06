Backstage Injury Status Updates On Stephanie Vaquer & Bron Breakker Following WWE Raw

It was a night of "Stranger Things" crossovers on "WWE Raw," as well as some terrifying injury scares. While she didn't wrestle, Stephanie Vaquer was seen in a walking boot and was attacked several times by Raquel Rodriguez, worrying some fans that Vaquer might be taken off TV to heal from injury. Even more terrifying in the moment were certain aspects of the CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker main event for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, a match that saw Punk land face first on the floor after a suicide dive, and Breakker land on the top of his head during a top rope Frankensteiner gone wrong.

While there's no update on Punk, word on both Vaquer and Breakker seems to be positive. PWInsider Elite reports that "all signs point" to Breakker somehow escaping the botched Frankensteiner unscathed, much like he did at Survivor Series: WarGames when he landed on his head following a Doomsday Device. Not only is it good news for Breakker's health, but it appears to be good for his career as well, as WWE is expected to continue to push Breakker hard going into WrestleMania season.

As for Vaquer, it was confirmed that the WWE Women's World Champion is "banged up." However, it's not expected that Vaquer will have to miss much time, if any at all, meaning the angle with Rodriguez was likely done with the idea of building a match between the two more so than writing Vaquer off. It was also noted that Vaquer was in a similar boat to many other WWE stars that are dealing with lingering pain, and that her issues weren't "anything out of the ordinary."