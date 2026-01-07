Dave Meltzer Reports Early Viewership Numbers For WWE Raw Netflix Anniversary Episode

Monday's one-year anniversary of "WWE Raw" on Netflix was guaranteed to be a draw, but according to Dave Meltzer, the show was bigger than anyone could've hoped for. The early viewership numbers from the January 5 episode of "Raw" are in, and they paint a promising picture for WWE heading into 2026.

According to Meltzer, early reports claim that Monday's episode of "Raw" pulled in 1.78 million worldwide views over the course of its first day on Netflix — a 27.9% increase from the preceding December 29 episode, in terms of first-day viewership. Monday's episode of "Raw" is projected to reach anywhere from 2.57 million to around 3 million views as both domestic and international fans catch up on the episode. While these numbers, as large as they are, display a 58% decrease in "Raw" viewership from January 2025, the goal set by "Raw's" Netflix debut is nearly impossible to replicate.

"Raw" pulled in enviable numbers, but it also left all of Netflix's other programs in the dust. Among English language programs, "Raw" was ranked as the No. 1 show in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during its broadcast and subsequent first day on the streaming platform. For comparison, the December 29 show was only the 8th and 9th most watched English language television program in the United Sates and Canada respectively, while not finishing in the Top 10 in the U.K., Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Mexico, India, and Australia.

There are several reasons for January 5's "Raw" viewership success. Monday Night Football, "WWE Raw's" main broadcasting competition, did not air this week. The stacked card, which featured matches such as CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker and The Kabuki Warriors vs. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, increased their turnout numbers, as did Chris Jericho's return rumors and Netflix's "Stranger Things" collaboration.