CM Punk Comments On WWE Raw World Title Match With 'Maniacal Meathead' Bron Breakker

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has reacted to his match with Bron Breakker on "WWE Raw" and also showed visible marks from the clash.

Punk successfully retained his title on this week's "Raw," despite The Vision getting involved in the match. A day after the match, the "Second City Saint" appeared on FOX's "Good Day New York," hosted by Rosanna Scotto and actor Hank Azaria, to promote the film "Night Patrol," in which he is a part. In the interview, Punk said that he had just about survived the match and spoke about how pro wrestling takes a toll on the body.

"I survived. I think I made it through," he said. "Yeah [I'm in pain]. I don't know what it's like to feel like a real human being. So yeah, this is just every day for me. I would be interested to see if we could do some sort of a body swap with like a civilian jump into my body, and then they could possibly tell me how I feel. No, I'm all right. This is just part of the job."

When a surprised Scotto told Punk that one of his ears was purple from his match the previous night, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion had some choice words for his opponent and his aggressive nature.

"Oh, last night I wrestled a maniacal meathead that was trying to kill me," said Punk with a straight face.

Punk and Breakker had a hard-hitting match in which both men appeared to land awkwardly, with Punk falling on his head while performing a suicide dive and Breakker landing on the top of his head while executing a Frankensteiner. It appears, however, that both have come away without serious injury, and they could be primed for a rematch sometime in the future.