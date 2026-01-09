Mark Henry Thinks This WWE SmackDown Storyline Went On For Too Long

One of WWE's longest storylines, Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black, seemed to reach its end last week as the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion stuffed Black into an ambulance, then shut the doors on him in the main event of "WWE SmackDown." According to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, the culminating match between them was a massive hit; their overall feud, however, may have overstayed its welcome.

"I think a lot of the criticism was based on how long it took," Henry said on "Busted Open After Dark." "This angle with Damian Priest and Aleister Black took too long. They just kept trying to stretch it out another week. We can get another week out of it, we can get another week out of it. People were tired of it.

"You talked about angles that didn't necessarily deliver. It wasn't that those guys weren't delivering. It's just that you gave them so much time to fill. If you're going to do that, then they should have had another match that was a precursor to the ambulance match that got everybody excited. They didn't do that, but nonetheless, that match was successful. Bringing Rhea [Ripley] into it to combat Zelina Vega was awesome."

The Priest-Black story extends back to July 2025, when Black lost a singles bout to R-Truth via roll-up on "SmackDown," after which Priest attempted to calm down the Dutch star. Instead of taking Priest's advice, Black ambushed him multiple times, resulting in Priest carrying out counterattacks in return. As tensions grew, Black and Priest then formally squared off in the ring, trading wins in Last Man Standing and mixed tag matches before Priest definitively came out on top in the aforementioned ambulance match.