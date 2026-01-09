Upcoming WWE Title Match Reportedly Taking Place Before Royal Rumble 2026

Despite sporting a walking boot this past Monday on "WWE Raw," the current Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, refuses to drop her title or be put on the shelf. Oppositely, she is welcoming any and all to step up. That said, "La Primera" has a future title defense on the horizon, but not on the first premium live event (PLE) of the year, the Royal Rumble, on January 31; rather, before then.

As reported in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vaquer will defend her title once more against Raquel Rodriguez, who looks to prove that the fourth time's the charm on becoming the next golden victor. While it was confirmed that these two will face off sometime this month, it remains unclear on whether their scheduled title match will occur at an upcoming "Raw" or at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 24 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Earlier this week, reports did confirm that Vaquer is "banged up," but isn't expected to miss much time. In recent past, Rodriguez participated in one-on-one and in triple threat action with WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella, against Vaquer. On Monday, the powerhouse led a beatdown on Vaquer, targeting the champion's injury with a steel chair. The Judgment Day member is looking to score her first main roster singles championship and potentially catch up to her friend and tag team partner, Liv Morgan, who has held the championship twice so far in her career.