Backstage Update On Blake Monroe's Status Within WWE NXT

A slew of "WWE NXT" talent, including Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, Jordynne Grace, and seemingly now-former NXT Champion Oba Femi, have been called up to the main roster, and more stars have been rumored to be making their debuts on either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown." However, one star may not be set for the main stage of WWE as quickly as some fans may have thought.

Blake Monroe, the former Mariah May in AEW, had been among those rumored for a call-up in recent days. According to a new report from Fightful Select, however, Monroe has been discussed for a call-up, but that isn't expected imminently.

Monroe accidentally lost her Women's North American Championship to Thea Hail on the December 16 edition of "WWE NXT," ahead of the developmental stars' holiday break from the Performance Center. The loss was reportedly off a botch, as Monroe may have had the wind knocked out of her off a springboard coffin drop by Hail. On Tuesday, however, Monroe and Hail's rematch did not go off as planned. "The Glamour" attacked Hail ahead of their match, and "NXT" General Manager Ava banned her from the building. Hail went on to issue an open challenge, which was answered, and won, by The Culling's Izzi Dame.

According to Fightful, the move to not have the Monroe vs. Hail match was not a last minute decision and had been in the works for a few weeks. In addition to Monroe, NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne's name had also been circulating in regards to a call-up, but the outlet reported her move to the main roster is also not expected imminently.