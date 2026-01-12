Tony Khan Comments On AEW Worlds End 2025 Sales, Support From WBD's David Zaslav

Tony Khan detailed what a glowing success AEW's final pay-per-view of 2025, Worlds End, was, and also shared his thoughts on WBD being acquired by Netflix.

Khan recently spoke on "The Mark Hoke Show Pro Wrestling Radio / Podcast," where he was asked how he and AEW bounce back from injuries and setbacks. The AEW CEO plainly stated that his love for wrestling pushes him to keep going, which led to him speaking proudly about the growth of both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" in 2025, with the year ending on a high note with Worlds End, which drew the highest HBO Max viewers since AEW started streaming on the platform.

"It's because of the great wrestling fans that we're all able to look back and celebrate that this was a great year. It was 52 weeks of consistently awesome shows. Wednesday Night Dynamite on TBS had a great year. Collision [on] Saturday nights on TNT had a great year. We ended both shows on such a high note with the Continental Classic really delivering and we have the best roster of wrestlers in the world. Worlds End ended up being a fantastic event. And right now, it looks like it is the most pay-per-views on HBO Max that we've sold yet since we started," Khan revealed.

He pointed out how AEW offering "Dynamite," "Collision," and AEW pay-per-views on HBO Max at a "great price point" has helped make 2025 a great year for the promotion.