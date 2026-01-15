Jim Ross Says Up-And-Coming WWE Star Will Be A 'Cornerstone' For The Company

AEW's Jim Ross knows a thing or two about spotting young, talented wrestlers, and he sees a promising future for one of the brightest — WWE's Bron Breakker.

Breakker has seen his stock rise multifold over the last year, and it almost culminated in his first world title win on the first "WWE Raw" of 2026, where he lost to the current titleholder, CM Punk. On his "Grilling JR" podcast, the AEW commentator was asked if he had watched it, to which he replied in the negative, but made a bold prediction about Breakker's future in WWE.

"I did not [watch the match]. I heard a lot about it, and I'm curious. I'm interested. I'm a big fan of where Bron Breakker is going to eventually land, his destination. But he's a keeper as well. He's got the DNA, he looks wonderful," said Ross. "I thought that was good booking with him and Punk, because Punk could lead him along, take care of him, and make it more of a learning moment than just a match. He is a cornerstone, is Breakker, and of course, CM Punk is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling over the past many years. So, good for both. Good booking."

Ross is eager to watch the match and promised to watch it soon, as he is a big fan of both stars. The match between Breakker and Punk was a rollercoaster of a main event, where both stars came close to sealing the win before Punk ultimately retained his title. Despite the loss, Breakker's standing improved that night, with former WWE star Tommy Dreamer comparing it to the rub Sting received when he faced Ric Flair at Clash of the Champions in 1988.