Raquel Rodriguez Broke WWE Women's World Title Belt In Stephanie Vaquer Attack On Raw

For the second week in a row, Raquel Rodriguez attacked WWE Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer.

On December 29, Vaquer successfully defended her title in a triple threat against Rodriguez and Nikki Bella. The following week, Vaquer announced that she suffered an injury and was wearing a walking boot. She didn't relinquish her title and said the injury wouldn't stop her. The champion was attacked in the ring by Rodriguez, who targeted her injured ankle. She also nailed her with a Tejana Bomb. Backstage, she attacked Vaquer again, this time standing on her ankle until Adam Pearce threatened to kick her out of the building.

During Monday's episode of "Raw" emanating from Düsseldorf, Germany, Rodriguez addressed her actions. She informed Michael Cole that she's no longer the polite girl who used to wait for title opportunities and she won't stop until she gets to face Vaquer one-on-one. Vaquer came out and security immediately stepped in. Rodriguez attacked her from behind, sending the walking boot onto the entrance ramp. She followed by grabbing the Women's title and hitting Vaquer's ankle with it.

Vaquer posted via her Instastory a video showing that a portion of the belt is broken. A piece at the end of the strap was partially coming off. Rodriguez posted on X, confirming she did damage the title. She wrote "I don't want to brag...but I broke the title tonight. Oops."

I don't want to brag but..... I broke the title tonight 😬😎 oops 🤷🏻‍♀️😂 — Raquel (@RaquelWWE) January 12, 2026

Fightful Select has confirmed that Vaquer's injury is legitimate, but there has been no word on the severity. "La Primera" previously posted on her Instastory a bruised, swollen ankle.