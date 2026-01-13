TNA Announces Upcoming Bully Ray Guest Spot

Only two days remain until TNA airs its first ever episode of "Impact" on AMC, and a lot about the show remains up in the air, as the once advertised Leon Slater vs. Myron Reed match is reportedly now off the card. Still, plenty about the debut show is known, including that WWE star AJ Styles will be in attendance, and that TNA World Heavyweight Champion Frankie Kazarian will be defending the title against Mike Santana in the main event.

As it turns out, the two will wrestle with a special guest watching from the announcer's desk. Taking to X on Tuesday morning, TNA announced that former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, TNA Hall of Famer, and "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray would be special guest commentator for the Kazarian-Santana match.

BREAKING: TNA Hall of Famer @bullyray5150 will be the special guest commentator for the main event as #TNAiMPACT premieres on @AMC_TV THIS THURSDAY at 9/8c LIVE from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. @AMCPlus Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/ExkKtFAL5O pic.twitter.com/UUU0tcvgGH — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 13, 2026

The commentary gig will be Bully's first TNA appearance since Bound for Glory, when he and D-Von Dudley were defeated by the Hardys in a tables match for the TNA and NXT Tag Team Championships. Though the match was considered to be a swan song for both Bully and D-Von, Bully's presence at the booth for a big match is likely to get fans speculating about him getting involved to set up a future storyline.

With Reed vs. Slater now seemingly off the card, Bully's presence joins appearances by Styles and Perez Hilton, Santana vs. Kazarian, The IInspiration defending the Knockouts Tag Team Championships again The Elegance Brand and The Hardys and Elijah vs. Order 4 as everything announced for TNA's AMC debut. More announcements regarding the show are expected in the coming days.