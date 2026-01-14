Former AEW Star Joey Janela Announces 'Boat Bash' Wrestling Cruise

With many believing Chris Jericho's time in AEW has come to an end, it's led to many questions, mostly related to Jericho perhaps returning to WWE. Others meanwhile have wondered what it's meant for the Jericho's annual Rock N' Rager at Sea cruise, which is set to continue in 2026, though its future beyond that should Jericho rejoin WWE seems unlikely. Fortunately, another wrestler with AEW connections is making sure there will be another wrestling themed cruise to look forward to.

Taking to X on Tuesday, former AEW wrestler turned GCW star "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela revealed that he had partnered with Expedia Cruises, CCW, and Norwegian Cruise line to launch "Joey Janela's Boat Bash." The ship will set sail from Los Angeles, California on February 28, traveling around several Mexican cities such as Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, and Mazatlan before returning to LA on March 7. Janela also revealed wearlybird will go on sale on January 26.

Janela's motivations for the cruise seemed less to copy the Jericho Cruise, or even replace it, but rather to serve as an alternative of sorts to GCW's Collective of shows held at WrestleMania weekend. At the moment, The Collective appears unlikely to take place in 2027, as WrestleMania 43 will be taking place in Saudi Arabia, the first time WrestleMania has taken place outside of North America.

As for entertainment on the boat, Janela promised "big time meet and greets, lobster dinners, gambling, and debauchery," in addition to live pro wrestling. Though Janela said he'd be presenting "classic Joey Janela WTF!?!" style shows, it appears Janela's focus will primarily be putting forth lucha libre themed events with the help of American luchador Gringo Loco. Janela even went as far to claim that the cruise would feature "the best Lucha Libre in the world."