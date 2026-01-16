Mustafa Ali Doesn't Want TNA To Be A 'Senior Citizen'

TNA Wrestling has undergone plenty of changes over the last year, from officially partnering with WWE to exchange talent between "iMPACT" and "WWE NXT," to its new media rights deal with AMC. Ahead of TNA's first show on the channel, former X-Division Champion, and leader of the Order 4, Mustafa Ali sat down with The Sportster to talk about the show on Thursday nights, as well as his own future with the company. Ali said that when he becomes TNA World Champion, his first order of business will be to "cleanse" the locker room of older talent. He said there are some people who have provided "invaluable service," but it's time for them to leave.

"I am sick and tired of people that have no business, their best years are long, long, long behind them," he explained. "There's an entire new generation ready to come in. I don't want TNA to be the senior citizen center. I don't want it to be an old people house. I want it to be young and vibrant and moving. That's my shot at 50% of [the locker room...] If I had the power that I deserve to have, a lot of you would not be here."

Ali said that didn't include former TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian. The 48-year-old dropped the gold back to Santana on the debut episode of "iMPACT" on AMC. While Ali was speaking in character, the debate of older talents "taking up" TV time has been a frequent discussion amongst fans of all major wrestling promotions in recent years, from WWE's perceived lack of pushes for younger talent, to Jeff Jarrett almost entering a story for a shot at the world title in AEW last year.

