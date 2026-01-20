CM Punk Talks 'Juggling' Recent Film Role And WWE Schedule

CM Punk has come a very long way since his earth-shattering "Pipe Bomb" promo. Once mentioning in that exact promo how he was barely getting promoted, or not getting to be in any movies, "The Best in the World" defied the odds, as he is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and a Hollywood actor. Staring in "Night Patrol," as the ruthless Sergeant Marcus, Punk discussed what it was like having to juggle filming his parts in the movie, and where he was in his wrestling career at the time.

"I was full-on juggling both those jobs and one other one at the same time," the Triple Crown Champion said in an interview promoting the film with "JoBlo Celebrity Access." "I filmed all of my 'Night Patrol' stuff...If you're a wrestling fan, you'll know, September and October of '24, right around the time, I was getting hot and heavy doing the Drew McIntyre stuff, and the Hell in the Cell match."

As many witnessed, Punk finally put "The Scottish Psychopath" to bed, ending their long-standing blood feud in the fittingly named PLE, Bad Blood. Now, both men represent the top champions in WWE, as McIntyre became the new and three-time Undisputed Champion earlier this month. "Night Patrol" chronicles an LAPD officer who discovers a police force task is harboring secrets that could endanger residents of the housing projects that the officer grew up in. This horror/thriller themed film was released this past Friday.

