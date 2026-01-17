MJF Offers AEW Contracts To Two Independent Stars After Defending World Title

We all know that the current AEW Men's World Champion MJF is "better than us." But for a brief moment this past Friday, "The Devil" was on other people's levels, giving two independent wrestlers career-defining contract opportunities to become "All Elite." Forty-eight hours after hosting his first title defense against Bandido at "AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage," MJF presented another successful title defense of his Triple B against Alec Price at Limitless Wrestling's "Limitless Rumble" show in Lewiston, Maine. After their near 24-minute match, the champion cut a promo asking the fans in attendance if they wanted Price, and his tag team partner, Jordan Oliver, to become either pro wrestlers or sports entertainers.

Not allowing much time for the wrestlers or the fans to answer, MJF informed the two athletes that as the World Champion, he's got a lot of say on whoever walks into the kingdom of AEW and gets a permanent key: "So my boss called me, and he said 'Max, I want you to put Alec Price to the test, and see if he deserves to be elite," Friedman explained in the beginning of his post-match speech, which was recorded and posted on X [formerly known as Twitter]. "He said 'Max, I want you to watch Jordan Oliver, and let me know if he has what it takes to be elite. Boys, are you ready to be part of AEW or f**king what?" And, for a brief moment, MJF's heart grew three sizes with compassion and sportsmanship, as he extended his hand to give two handshakes, followed by a hug to Price.

Alec Price and Jordan Oliver are ALL ELITE! #LWRumble2026 pic.twitter.com/7QevQgFJwE — Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) January 17, 2026

But make no mistake about it, the sincerity from MJF was wiped off immediately after: "Let me make something clear to both of you. Do not mistake my kindness for weakness. If you [inaudible] my championship ever again, I will kill you where you stand."

While most of Price and Oliver's partnership (collectively known as the Bustah and The Brian) has been showcased at GCW, the team has competed for AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, in recent months, losing to The Swirl, the Death Riders, and CRU. Price and Oliver now join CMLL's Mascara Dorada, Persephone (both under dual contracts), and former TNA and WWE standouts, The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed), as AEW's newest signees in 2026.