William Regal Reportedly Not Involved In WWE Creative, Has Different Backstage Role

Since his return to WWE after a short stint in AEW, William Regal has taken on a backstage role, though reports suggest it is not part of the WWE creative team.

Regal's role, according to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," is to analyze and provide feedback to wrestlers on the "style and believability" of their matches on each show. This is similar to a report from 2023 — the year he returned to WWE — which stated that he watched every match on the card and offered wrestlers feedback on areas they could improve. Regal's acumen in fine-tuning wrestlers' in-ring skills has been praised by various personalities in the pro wrestling business, including WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who commended him for his ability to teach, even down to the smaller aspects of wrestling.

Regal hasn't been seen much on WWE programming since rejoining and has made only a handful of on-screen appearances, the most recent of which was to deliver his trademark "WarGames" line. He has also, as per recent reports, part of the team to scout college athletes for WWE's NIL program, alongside EVOLVE founder, Gabe Sapolsky.

The new report by "WON" also added that WWE President Nick Khan has a say in creative, although he expresses his views to WWE CCO, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and not the creative team. Paul Heyman, meanwhile, is involved in the creative for the stars he manages on-screen, such as Brock Lesnar and The Vision, while long-time WWE executive Michael Hayes serves as a producer on each show. Levesque is the head of creative, according to a recent report, with Ed Koskey and Bruce Prichard beneath him in the pecking order, while Ryan Ward oversees both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown when it comes to individual shows.