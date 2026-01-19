Bishop Dyer Believes AEW Dynamite Match Solidified Wrestler As A 'Top Guy'

Despite 2026 still being so young and new, the term "Match of the Year" is already being thrown around rapidly, and one match that could definitely be on the list by the end of the year just so happened to take place this past Wednesday at "AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage." After winning the AEW Men's World Championship at Worlds End in December, MJF is respectfully following through on his promise that he'll be a world traveling and defending champion within his second reign. Not stalling on that promise, MJF began his tour at home in AEW, against a man who, like the champion, exhibits pure excellence every time he steps into the ring, Bandido. Capturing all the moments from the world of pro wrestling last week, Bishop Dyer (formerly known as WWE star Baron Corbin) was in awe of this match, even naming it his favorite match of the week, with many reasons as to why.

"That match was so awesome to me for multiple reasons. The number one reason...well, I have two number one reasons," the current MLW World Tag Team Champion began on "Busted Open Radio." "The first number one reason is, I think it solidifies Bandido as a top tier, top guy in AEW. The fans love him. The presentation is amazing. His entrance gear was amazing. But my second absolute favorite thing about that match is the ability of MJF to adapt his style of wrestling to the people he's in the ring with, and staying true to himself."

Dyer looks forward to seeing if "The Devil" can keep his promise of excelling past his historic first reign of 406 days, while also fulfilling his destiny of surpassing other former champion royals, like Hall of Famers Buddy Rogers, Harley Race, and Ric Flair, as he mentioned in a video package shown during this past Saturday's "AEW Collision." Putting in the work of that said promise, MJF traveled to Lewiston, Maine, this past Friday, as a guest of Limitless Wrestling's "Limitless Rumble" show, where he successfully defended his "Triple B" for a second time against Alec Price. After the match, MJF surprised Price and his tag team partner, Jordan Oliver, with two AEW contracts.

