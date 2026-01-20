Original Plans Revealed For WWE SummerSlam, Men's Survivor Series WarGames Match

"WWE Unreal" season two has finally arrived on Netflix, and with it comes interest from many fans regarding the plans WWE had during the latter stages of 2025. And it appears Episode 4 has plenty of details regarding what was planned. The opening shots of "Unreal's" fourth episode show several white boards containing outlines for WWE's plans for several shows, including SummerSlam, Survivor Series, episodes of "Raw," and Saturday Night's Main Event specials.

The shot likely to draw the most interest is one of a preliminary card for SummerSlam, which included CM Punk vs. GUNTHER, Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn, IYO Sky vs. Naomi, Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, Jey Uso vs. Rusev, Finn Balor, as The Demon, vs. Dominik Mysterio, Bayley vs. Becky Lynch and The Bellas vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Another card shows John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, and a match involving Trish Stratus facing an opponent to be determined.

Of the matches listed, only Punk vs. GUNTHER and Cena vs. Rhodes would wind up taking place, though Sky and Naomi did wrestle each other in a three way match involving Ripley, and Reigns and Breakker wrestled each other in a tag match involving Uso and Bronson Reed. The card also confirms plans to bring in Brie Bella alongside her sister Nikki, as well as Judgment Day members Mysterio and Balor feuding.

As for Survivor Series, "Unreal" reveals that the original participant's for the Men's WarGames match were Reigns, Punk, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Jacob Fatu battling a combination of The Vision (Rollins, Breakker, and Reed), Solo Sikoa, and JC Mateo. While most of the planned participants were in the match, Rollins, Sikoa and Mateo were replaced by Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, and Drew McIntyre, while Jimmy Uso and Cody Rhodes replaced Zayn and Fatu.