Backstage News On Chad Gable Potentially Returning To WWE Programming

Former WWE tag team champion Chad Gable is closing in on a return to WWE television, having been out of action since June 2025 due to injury.

As per "PWInsider Elite," there have been talks backstage about the American Made star returning at the upcoming "WWE Raw" show, which will be held in Toronto. Previous reports had claimed that Gable would return to the ring at the "Raw" in Brooklyn, New York, but "PWInsider" claims that the star wasn't in the city on that day. Gable, whose shoulder injury has kept him on the sidelines, was rumored to return at the Royal Rumble later this month, which will take place in Saudi Arabia. Next week's "Raw" will be the final stop for the red brand before the first PLE of 2026, the Royal Rumble.

Gable was portraying the El Grande Americano character before injury, but that's now being played by Ludwig Kaiser, with him adding two new members to his group – Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne as Rayo and Bravo — the Los Americanos, with all three wrestling in both WWE and AAA. A recent report claimed that Gable may not don the El Grande Americano mask following his return, with Kaiser set to continue playing the role.

Since his absence, Gable's American Made faction hasn't featured heavily on the main roster, with the duo of Brutus Creed and Julius Creed mostly relegated to backstage appearances and matches on the Main Event show. Ivy Nile, meanwhile, has shown a grittier character, even getting a Women's Intercontinental Championship opportunity, which she lost to former champion, Maxxine Dupri.